Taylor Swift fans question possible AI use in Google scavenger hunt videos

Taylor Swift’s latest album rollout has sparked controversy among fans after promotional videos in her Google-led scavenger hunt appeared to show signs of AI generation, as per reports.

The campaign, launched to promote Swift’s twelfth album The Life of a Showgirl, asked fans to search “Taylor Swift” on Google. That search revealed the clue: “12 cities, 12 doors, 1 video to unlock.” Fans who located physical doors and scanned QR codes gained access to 12 short videos containing puzzle pieces. Collectively, Swifties had to “knock” 12 million times on a digital orange door before it opened to reveal the lyric video for The Fate of Ophelia on YouTube.

But the rollout took an unexpected turn. Instead of focusing solely on the puzzle, many fans scrutinized the 12 videos for signs of computer generation. Some concluded the visuals looked AI-made, though neither Swift’s team nor Google has confirmed whether the content used Google’s Veo 3 video model or other generative tools.

Google did not respond to requests for comment, though the company has collaborated with Swift’s team on previous promotions, reports further revealed. If AI was involved, the scavenger hunt would represent a major showcase of Google’s creative AI tools at a time when rivals like OpenAI are pushing new video products.

The speculation comes against the backdrop of Swift’s own public criticism of AI misuse. Last year, she condemned an AI-generated image falsely depicting her support for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, calling the technology “dangerous” for its role in spreading misinformation.