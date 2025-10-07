Zoho enters payment hardware space with launch of POS devices, deepens fintech play

ADVERTISEMENT
Zoho has entered the payment hardware market with the launch of its Zoho Payments Point-of-Sale (POS) devices, marking a major step in its expanding fintech strategy. The move comes on the heels of Zoho receiving authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year to operate as a payment aggregator, enabling it to offer both digital and now physical payment solutions to businesses.
“Even as our Arattai team is scaling up and fine-tuning the product, our other product teams are hard at work,” said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder of Zoho. “We are now deepening our fintech footprint by unveiling our all-new Zoho Payments Point-of-Sale (POS) Devices, allowing businesses to accept in-person payments while staying seamlessly connected to their broader ecosystem.”
The Zoho Payments POS lineup aims to simplify in-person transactions by combining integration, compliance, and mobility. The range includes:
- All-in-one POS Device: A unified Android terminal supporting both billing and digital payments.
- Smart POS: Supports dynamic QR and card payments with an integrated sound box for instant confirmations.
- Static QR Codes: With sound box support for payment acknowledgments, catering to small-scale merchants.
Each POS terminal features a touchscreen interface, built-in billing and payment applications, and supports EMV cards, UPI QR, and contactless payments. The terminals also include a built-in receipt printer and offer multiple connectivity options, including 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.
All devices are PCI DSS-certified and RBI-compliant, providing secure, remote maintenance capabilities and seamless integration with Zoho’s suite of business tools.
As part of its broader fintech and payments initiative, Zoho has also partnered with NPCI’s NBBL to enhance India’s digital payments infrastructure and address operational pain points for businesses.