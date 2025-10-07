AI, local storytelling to shape future of India’s entertainment industry: Maharashtra Cultural Minister

ADVERTISEMENT
Maharashtra’s Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar has said that India’s media and entertainment industry stands at a pivotal crossroads, fuelled by the rise of AI, virtual reality, and the growing dominance of streaming platforms.
Emphasising the role of technology, Shelar highlighted the need to amplify regional and local voices. He said technological advancements must provide space for award-winning Marathi cinema and local storytelling while ensuring a strong national connect.
Speaking at FICCI Frames 2025, the two-day annual convention that began on Monday, the BJP Mumbai unit president underscored the importance of strengthening collaborations that bridge urban studios with rural talent, nurturing creativity across the spectrum, and empowering young directors, writers, and animators poised to script India’s next global chapter.
Reaffirming the state’s support for the sector, Shelar said, “The Maharashtra government is committed to driving the growth of the media and entertainment industry. Initiatives like the Maharashtra Film Policy, development of new film cities across the state, opportunities for youth through skilling programmes, and the annual Waves Summit will help position India as one of the world’s leading media and entertainment hubs.”
Expressing optimism about the future, he added, “In the coming years, the energy of our industry and initiatives like these will see India emerge as one of the world’s leading creator economies.”
According to Shelar, India’s media and entertainment industry is now a multi-billion-dollar sector, with Maharashtra alone contributing over Rs 2 lakh crore to the country’s GDP, employing millions, and exporting Indian narratives to audiences across the globe.