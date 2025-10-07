'Have plans to turn Mumbai’s Film City into a world-class hub': CM Devendra Fadnavis

ADVERTISEMENT
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said he intends to transform Mumbai’s Film City into a “world-class environment” for the media and entertainment industry.
Speaking at the FICCI Frames 2025 convention during a conversation with actor Akshay Kumar, Fadnavis said, “I wanted to develop the Film City and its ecosystem. We did a lot of planning and also spoke to the film fraternity, but we couldn’t execute it properly. I have now decided to convert it into a world-class environment.”
The CM reflected on the Indian film industry’s evolution and its role in shaping public perception. He also proposed that filmmakers create more content around “digital warfare” and cybercrime awareness.
“Cybercrime has intruded into our systems. We are seeing rising cases of deepfakes, digital fraud, and extortion. Our film industry has not yet showcased this issue effectively. I feel our film heroes should come forward to raise awareness,” he said.
When asked about the film that inspired him most, Fadnavis cited Anil Kapoor’s 2001 political drama Nayak: The Real Hero. “The film not only affected me deeply but also caused me some trouble,” he said. “People often ask me to act like the CM in Nayak. It set a benchmark and has shaped my emotions and sense of duty.”