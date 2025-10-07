Fake content, piracy threaten national security: I&B Secy Jaju | TRAI warns against anti-competitive practices

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Freedom of Expression must not be eroded by fake content, piracy threatens national security: I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju

India’s creative economy stands at a “pivotal crossroads,” where growth must go hand in hand with accountability, said Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B), during his keynote address at FICCI Frames 2025, on October 7.

Emphasising that freedom of expression lies at the heart of India’s democracy, Jaju cautioned that the fundamental right enshrined in Article 19(1) must not be eroded by the spread of misinformation and fake content. “The fundamental right of expression is at the heart of our Constitution, and it’s important that it does not get eroded because of people monetizing content through clickbait and fake material,” he said.

TRAI advocates fair play in broadcasting; warns of anti-competitive practices: Anil Kumar Lahoti of TRAI

The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) sector is on a fast-growth trajectory, with total contributions estimated at ₹2.5 trillion in 2024 and projected to cross ₹3 trillion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7%, according to Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Speaking at the 25th edition of FICCI Frames, Lahoti highlighted the need for collaboration, regulatory innovation, and technological adoption to sustain the sector’s momentum.

“Television broadcasting has undergone a phenomenal evolution over the last 25 years - from analog to digital, standard definition to 4K, and now to smart TVs that leverage internet streaming. These advancements have greatly enhanced viewer experience,”

Lahoti defends TRAI’s new audit framework, says move aims to protect small cable operators and sustain industry growth

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), has defended the regulator’s latest draft amendments to the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, asserting that the proposed overhaul of the audit framework is designed to protect smaller operators while strengthening accountability in India’s broadcasting distribution ecosystem.

Meta’s Arun Srinivas on how Gen Z, short-form video, micro-dramas and AI are reshaping India’s media landscape

At the 25th edition of FICCI Frames, Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Head for Meta India, outlined four major shifts redefining the country’s media and entertainment industry: the dominance of Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences, the surge of short-form video, the rise of micro-dramas, and the growing influence of AI.

“Gen Z is not someone who is futuristic. Many of them are already part of the online community and what they consume today will dictate how content and advertising evolve,” Srinivas said. He added that 65 percent of new brand and ad discovery for young audiences in India happens on Meta platforms, largely Instagram, with 43 percent of Reels consumption in the country coming from Gen Z.

Digital radio needs 10 years to become profitable; license fees waived initially to ease transition: Anil Kumar Lahoti of TRAI

India’s digital radio journey will take nearly 10 years to achieve profitability, according to Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). In an interview with Storyboard18, Lahoti laid out the regulatory roadmap for the sector and emphasized the careful balancing act required to nurture growth while protecting smaller players.

Last week, the Authority released its recommendations on “Formulating a Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for Private Radio Broadcasters”, along with reserve prices for commencing digital radio services in key Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Nagpur.