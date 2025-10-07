Indian firms to offer 9% average salary hike in 2026: Aon study

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian companies are expected to offer an average salary hike of 9% in 2026, according to a study by Aon Plc, a global professional services firm. The study, which analysed data from over 1,060 companies across 45 industries, highlighted steady pay growth across sectors amid easing attrition levels.
Among industries, the automotive and manufacturing sector is expected to see a 9% increase, banking 9.6%, e-commerce 9.2%, FMCG 9.1%, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) 9.5%, retail 9.6%, and technology platform services 9.4%.
The report also noted that overall attrition has declined to 17.1% in 2025 from 17.7% in 2024 and 18.7% in 2023, reflecting improved workforce stability.
“India’s growth story remains strong, supported by infrastructure investments and policy measures,” said Roopank Chaudhary, Partner and Rewards Consulting Leader, Talent Solutions for India at Aon. “Key sectors like real estate and NBFCs are leading the way in talent investment, as businesses take a strategic approach to compensation to ensure sustainable growth and workforce stability, even amid global uncertainty,” he added.
“Recent tax reforms are transforming India’s business landscape by incentivising demand and enabling domestic consumption, especially for consumer goods and automotive sectors,” said Amit Kumar Otwani, associate partner, Talent Solutions for India at Aon said.