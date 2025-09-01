TRAI registers first eight agencies to rate digital connectivity in properties

ADVERTISEMENT
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken a major step to enhance digital infrastructure by registering the first eight Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) under its Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024. These agencies will be responsible for assessing and rating the quality of in-building digital connectivity, enabling consumers and businesses to make informed decisions when choosing properties.
The eight agencies granted registration are Ardom Towergen Private Limited, Crest Digitel Private Limited, CTL Infocom Private Limited, ESTEX Telecom Private Limited, Frog Celisat Limited, Phistream Consulting Private Limited, Shaurrya Teleservices Private Limited, and TUV SUD South Asia Private Limited. The registrations are valid for five years from August 27, 2025, subject to compliance with regulatory conditions.
The DCRAs will carry out assessments in line with the methodology outlined in TRAI’s Manual for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity, released earlier this month on August 13. Based on these evaluations, properties will be assigned star ratings reflecting their digital connectivity performance.
According to TRAI, this system will help prospective homebuyers, tenants and enterprises assess real connectivity levels within buildings, bringing greater transparency and reliability to property transactions.