TRAI issues India's first property rating framework for digital connectivity

the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday unveiled the Manual for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity, the country's first standardised framework to assess how effectively buildings are equipped for high speed, reliable digital access.
With over 80% of mobile data consumed indoors, and high-frequency 4G and 5G signals often weakened by modern building materials, robust in-building networks have become essential for work, education, healthcare, and daily digital services. Weak indoor connectivity can directly impact consumer experience and the overall quality of service.
The manual, developed under the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024, establishes a uniform assessment methodology for Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs). It also serves as a reference for property managers and service providers to plan, implement, and maintain future-ready digital infrastructure.
Key features of the framework include:
- Transparent, standardised criteria for property ratings, covering fibre readiness, in-building mobile coverage, Wi-Fi coverage, broadband speeds, and overall user experience.
- Tools for buyers, tenants, and businesses to make informed decisions based on actual connectivity performance.
- Incentives for developers to integrate robust digital infrastructure from the design and construction stage.
“In the 21st century, digital connectivity is not a luxury—it is essential infrastructure, just like electricity or water. Today, it powers growth, innovation, and opportunity. This framework is a decisive step towards making every building in India ready for the Digital India vision, enabling more citizens to participate fully in our connected economy and laying the foundation for inclusive national growth,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI.
The framework follows TRAI's notification of the regulations on 25 October 2024 and incorporates extensive stakeholder feedback on the Draft Manual for Assessment of Digital Connectivity released on 13 May 2025.
Fourteen stakeholders, including service providers, infrastructure providers, consumer organisations, and prospective DCRAs, provided comments - one of which also submitted counter-comments.
The final manual refines definitions, strengthens assessment criteria, and adds clearer implementation guidelines to ensure fair, credible, and consistent ratings nationwide.
The analysis of comments and counter-comments is available on the TRAI website for public reference.