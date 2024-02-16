Travel international without via? top visa-free countries to travel to from India

International travel often brings about excitement and anticipation. However, visa requirements including long queues and intricate visa application processes can sometimes hinder exploration. Indian passport holders benefit from numerous visa-free and visa-on-arrival destinations, making travel more accessible. The Henley Passport Index, which ranks the world’s most travel-friendly passports, has released its list for 2024. India's rank has improved from last year by four spots. In 2023, India was positioned 84th but this year, the country is ranked 80th, with its passport having visa-free access to 62 destinations around the world.

Here is a list of top 10 visa-free havens awaiting your arrival.

Thailand: This country in south Asia is popular for its luxurious temples, bustling metropolis of Bangkok, the idyllic beaches of Phuket and Phi-Phi Island of the Krabi province. Travellers come to Thailand for its delicious cuisine , rich cultural heritage and extremely friendly locals. For Indian tourists, no visa is required to visit. However, certain requirements must be met. These include possessing a passport with a minimum validity of six months, providing a recent digital photo, travel dates along with airline confirmation, furnishing accommodation details, and having a credit/debit card or PayPal account for payment purposes.

Bhutan: Bhutan, a neighbouring country of India, shares strong diplomatic relations with us. It is renowned for pioneering the Gross National Happiness Index concept. Bhutan is famous for serene landscapes, majestic Himalayas, ancient monasteries, and the deeply spiritual Bhutanese culture. For Indians, no visa is required to enter Bhutan. Instead, a seven combined permit for entry and stay obtained from the border offices should be provided. To acquire this permit, travelers need to present a valid Indian passport with a minimum validity of six months, two passport-sized photographs, a voter ID, booking details of their stay, and for travelling couples, a copy of their marriage certificate.

Nepal: Nepal is India's Northern neighbour, and due to the Treaty of Trade and Transit, the citizens of both the countries can move freely across the border. One can go to Nepal without any passport or a visa and can stay and work in the country. Being home to the world's highest mountain Mount Everest, Nepal is known for the ancient city of Kathmandu, the Annapurna Circuit, and pilgrimage site Lumbini, birthplace of lord Buddha. For Indian tourists, no visa is required to enter Nepal. Under the 1950 Indo-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship, Indian citizens can live and work in Nepal. Indian nationals need to possess one of the following documents: a passport, voter ID, driving licence, ration card, or an ID issued by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

Laos: This country in Southeast Asia borders Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar. Laos is laid-back haven known for lofty mountains, lush jungles, Mekong River, UNESCO-listed Luang Prabang, and the serene Buddhist temples nestled amidst emerald landscapes. For Indian tourists, an e-visa is required to enter Laos. The e-visa allows for single entry only, with a maximum stay of 30 days after entry. Necessary requirements include a recent applicant photo, a scanned copy of passport personal details, and a passport valid for more than 6 months upon arrival in Laos.

Fiji: Fiji is an island country in the South Pacific Ocean and with a lavish amount of flora and fauna. Fiji has a tropical climate and one can Relax on palm-fringed beaches, explore coral reefs teeming with marine life, and experience the Fijian way of life in authentic villages. Fiji is an ideal vacation spot for Indians, as no visa is required. Upon arrival, visitors receive a four-month visitor permit with a valid passport. Requirements include a passport valid for six months, two recent passport-sized photographs, proof of funds, return or outbound tickets, booking details of accommodation, and a copy of the travel itinerary or ticket.

Barbados: An island country located in the Caribbean region of the Americas, Barbados is known for its stunning beaches, adventures, nightlife and vibrant Bajan culture. It is also recognised as the birthplace of rum and tourists can indulge in rum-infused cocktails. Indian tourists can stay visa-free in the country for up to 90 days. Requirements include a passport with six months validity and proof of return tickets.

Senegal: located in In West Africa, Senegal offers beautiful landscapes and attractions such as the pink lake and desert stargazing. Its tropical weather is known as the Sahelian climate. For Indian tourists, no visa is required. However, other requirements include a valid passport with at least six months of validity from the date of arrival and a minimum of two blank pages for passport stamping. Additionally, travellers must have valid round-trip air tickets, including payment.

Sri Lanka: This neighbouring island nation of India holds a treasure trove of history and natural beauty. Sri Lanka is the land of ancient ruins, palm-fringed beaches and one can witness the grandeur of Anuradhapura, and embark on a wildlife safari in Yala National Park. To visit this country, Indian tourists need an ETA instead of a visa Other requirements include a passport valid for at least six months, proof of airside transit and exit from Sri Lanka, travel documents, proof of sufficient funds, and booking details of accommodation.

Grenada: An island towards the end of a chain of six other islands called the Grenadines, Grenada is popularly known as ‘Spice Island’. It is visited to explore Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park, Grand Etang National Park, and its rich spice heritage. Indian tourists can stay visa-free for up to 3 months. Tourists need a passport valid for six months from departure, at least one blank page for stamping, a round-trip air ticket, and yellow fever vaccination certificates.