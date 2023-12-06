TV viewership sees higher growth among 15-30 year olds: IBDF

Viewers in India are dedicating an additional 53 minutes per week to watching TV compared to the previous year.

In a dynamic content consumption landscape, Indian television not only holds its ground but also thrives, experiencing a notable 5.1 percent growth in Year-to-Date (YTD) data for FY’24.

Younger audiences, in the age group of 15-30 years, have, in fact, seen a higher growth in TV viewership compared to the overall average with growth in viewership being seen across all economic strata and markets.

This growth surpasses specific regions or language segments and extends to the majority of language markets, accounting for 87 percent of the Indian TV population.

K. Madhavan, President of IBDF, affirms, “The impressive rise in television viewership underscores India as one of the few international markets witnessing consistent television growth, in spite of digital media's rapid expansion. In today's 'AND' world, where digital media excels in precise targeting and immediate rewards, television maintains its distinct advantage in the realm of long-term brand building. Television creates compelling stories that deeply connect with its audience, building trust and leaving an indelible mark across age groups.”

A standout trend is the significant contribution of Indian women to television's growth, with an impressive 59 percent contribution to the overall TV viewership growth.

With a massive 70 percent penetration and headroom for further growth (90 million households), television remains the largest reach medium, inspiring and entertaining countless families. A notable seven percent increase in Pay Household viewership, with 5.8 million households transitioning from Free-to-Air (FTA) to Pay, showcases the magnetic pull of quality programming.