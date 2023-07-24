Twitter CEO talks about the platform's new 'X' factor

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has unveiled her ambitious vision for the social media giant's future after it was announced by owner Elon Musk that the platform will undergo a rebranding. The new name for Twitter will be ‘X,’ accompanied by a fresh logo that will replace the iconic blue bird symbol.

In a series of tweets, Yaccarino expressed her excitement for ‘X’ and its potential impact on global communication. She acknowledged the rare opportunity for a second chance in life or business and praised Twitter for the massive impression it made, revolutionising the way we communicate. However, Yaccarino emphasised that ‘X’ would take it even further by transforming the global town square.

According to Yaccarino, ‘X’ will be characterised by unlimited interactivity, centred on audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking. The platform aims to create a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities, all powered by AI. She highlighted that the possibilities are just beginning to be imagined, and ‘X’ will connect people worldwide in unprecedented ways.

The CEO revealed that ‘X’ has been taking shape over the past eight months through rapid feature launches. However, she assured that this transformation is just the beginning, and there are no limits to what ‘X’ can achieve. Yaccarino expressed her enthusiasm to work with teams and partners, including Elon Musk, to bring ‘X’ to the world.