comScore

How it Works

UK PM Rishi Sunak sports boAt headphones; Find out co-founder Sameer Mehta’s response

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared a photo on Instagram where he’s seen wearing boAt headphones.

By  Storyboard18Sep 9, 2023 2:47 PM
UK PM Rishi Sunak sports boAt headphones; Find out co-founder Sameer Mehta’s response
The consumer lifestyle accessories brand was founded by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta in November 2016.

Indian consumer lifestyle accessories brand boAt makes a splash at the on-going G20 Summit in New Delhi, where world leaders including heads of countries like the UK, the US and Canada and more are assembled along with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared a photo on Instagram where he’s seen wearing boAt headphones while speaking to young Indians. He wrote in the post: Before meeting the world leaders of today I’ve been meeting the world leaders of tomorrow.”

The co-founder of boAt Sameer Mehta, took to LinkedIn where he shared Sunak’s image wearing boAt with the line: “Both; Products of India."

The consumer lifestyle accessories brand was founded by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta in November 2016.


Tags
First Published on Sep 9, 2023 2:29 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

G20 Summit: Find out which hotels and cars Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and other world leaders, delegations are using

G20 Summit: Find out which hotels and cars Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and other world leaders, delegations are using

How it Works

Snap to roll out safety features for teens

Snap to roll out safety features for teens

How it Works

Reliance, NVIDIA to develop indigenous large language model for AI in India

Reliance, NVIDIA to develop indigenous large language model for AI in India

How it Works

Livestreaming blurring boundaries between content and commerce, as per 80 percent CMOs: Dentsu Report

Livestreaming blurring boundaries between content and commerce, as per 80 percent CMOs: Dentsu Report

How it Works

Delhi HC refuses to restrain the usage of Policybazaar trademarks on Google Adwords

Delhi HC refuses to restrain the usage of Policybazaar trademarks on Google Adwords

How it Works

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' shatters records; collects Rs 75 cr on opening day

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' shatters records; collects Rs 75 cr on opening day

How it Works

ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI to release 4 lakh tickets in next phase of sale

ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI to release 4 lakh tickets in next phase of sale