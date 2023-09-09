UK PM Rishi Sunak sports boAt headphones; Find out co-founder Sameer Mehta’s response

Indian consumer lifestyle accessories brand boAt makes a splash at the on-going G20 Summit in New Delhi, where world leaders including heads of countries like the UK, the US and Canada and more are assembled along with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared a photo on Instagram where he’s seen wearing boAt headphones while speaking to young Indians. He wrote in the post: Before meeting the world leaders of today I’ve been meeting the world leaders of tomorrow.”

The co-founder of boAt Sameer Mehta, took to LinkedIn where he shared Sunak’s image wearing boAt with the line: “Both; Products of India."