Virat Kohli brings TIDL pain relief brand to India

TIDL, America’s fastest-growing pain relief brand, has announces its foray into the Indian market by onboarding Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. This partnership is in association with the Baidyanath Group and aims to change how India understands pain.

In 2021, Conor McGregor, World-Class UFC Champion, joined hands with team TIDL. In response to the upcoming India launch, McGregor said “TIDL isn’t just about pain relief; it’s about changing the game. Bringing TIDL to India with Virat Kohli is an incredible honor. The energy, passion, and resilience of the Indian people remind me of my own journey.”

TIDL’s approach combines clinically proven ingredients with natural plant extracts to directly target the source of pain. “TIDL’s solutions are going to change the way Indians understand and deal with pain. Pain is not only uncomfortable, but it also affects us on a deeper level, damaging our sleep quality, mental health, focus and energy. Pain restricts our ability to achieve our highest potential,” said Prashant Raj, Co-founder and COO, TIDL.

Ideal for everyday life’, TIDL products are capable of delivering relief anytime, anywhere whether that’s daily activity, overnight, fitness, or even clinical strength applications. The brand’s flagship products include Cryotherapy Spray, Heat Therapy Spray, Cryotherapy Joint Cream, Numbing Pain Patch, and Heat Therapy Roll On.

“As a sportsperson, you learn to adapt to a higher pain threshold. I’ve taught myself to live with it without compromising on my goals. Pain is a constant challenge, hindering quality of life. TIDL is a game-changer letting you reclaim the joy of living by changing the way you find relief,” said Virat Kohli.