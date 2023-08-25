Weekly Shorts: Tap the right holiday influencers during festive and winter season

Find the list of top holiday influencers in India to run Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas marketing campaigns.

Whether you are in the final stages of locking down your influencer marketing campaign for the 2023 holiday shopping season or still in the contemplation phase, one thing is clear — choosing the right holiday influencers to amplify your enticing Halloween, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and even Diwali deals stands as the pivotal task.

Affable.ai sifted through 134.8k Instagram influencer profiles in India to identify holiday influencers who partnered with brands in 2022 to promote holiday sales deals. Brands reached out to influencers in different product categories, such as fashion, lifestyle, health and wellness.

Devansh Kamboj (@devanshkamboj, 126k followers)

Devansh Kamboj, a mid-tier content creator, has successfully partnered with several renowned brands. What truly distinguishes Kamboj as one of the holiday influencers is his knack for deeply engaging his audience in a country where Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are relatively nascent. He joined forces with Amazon India for the Black Friday deal in 2022. He has worked with Myntra, Oakpinion PR and Zara which makes 43 percent of his overall content branded.

Vipul Juneja (@vipul_juneja, 649k followers)

Vipul, a mega influencer, has built an impressive following focusing on fashion and lifestyle. In 2022, when H&M introduced their Black Friday deal in India, Vipul was one of the influencers who effectively showcased their winter collection. Through his previous partnership with Flipkart, Myntra, Celio, Guess, Zara, Ray Ban, Mango, and Prada, Vipul generated a 5.43 percent engagement rate. It shows his skills to captivate followers from India, Venezuela, Turkey and the Philippines.

Nadia Singh (@twinstars_meera_gaura, 108k followers)

With content centered around parenting, fitness, food, and beauty topics, Nadia Singh could generate an engagement rate of 9.34 percent. It made her an ideal choice for several brands to recruit her as one of the holiday influencers. Amazon is one of them that reached out to her to promote its #FoundItOnAmazon campaign. Through her Instagram posts, she endorsed various Amazon products and a diverse range of kid collections. Other brands like Foxtale and Dermaco India also featured their sales on her feed, allowing her audience to access exclusive discounts and offers.

Tavishi Yeptho (@tavveey, 47.1k followers)

Tavishi Yeptho collaborated with Daniel Wellington in 2022 to promote its Black Friday deals. Being a fashion and lifestyle influencer with a 4.53 percent engagement rate, she was the apt choice for the holiday marketing campaign. Yeptho provided her followers with a discount code for watches and jewelry. Besides promoting holiday sales, she has teamed up with various brands, which takes her branded content to almost 22 percent.

Vibha Sharma (@vibhasharma23, 6,160 followers)

After micro-influencers, nano-influencers have become one of the most sought-after categories for collaborations. Reflecting this trend, Bummer, an innerwear company, partnered with Vibha Sharma to endorse their products last Christmas. This strategic collaboration with Vibha, an Indian nano-influencer, demonstrates the brand's recognition of the authenticity and engagement these influencers can bring. In line with her impressive engagement rate of 5.93 percent, Sharma excels in producing captivating content that centers around fitness and fashion. Her estimated reach and impressions are 1.23k and 1.85k, respectively.