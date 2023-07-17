“Will request GST council to reconsider tax on online gaming,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar at CNN-News18 Town Hall

Amid the criticism over the 28% goods and services (GST) tax on online gaming, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that he would “go back to the GST council and may be request it for consideration on the new regulatory framework”. He was speaking in the inaugural session at CNN-News18 Town Hall’s Delhi edition.

“GST Council is not the Government of India. The council is represented by all state governments. It is a federal organization. State governments and finance ministers have come together and created a GST framework. That is a consequence of three years of their work. While we may quibble with the findings, we have to recognize the process of creating a framework, which has started in January 2023,” he said.

The GST Council on July 11 decided to impose a 28% tax on the turnover of online gaming companies, horse racing and casinos.

“We are only in the nascent stages of creating a sustainable, permissible online gaming framework. It is better to slowly progress and evolve these frameworks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that in digital space do everything for the next decade… It is better to do it right than to do it fast,” the minister said.