Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform, WAVES partners with Jio Stores

The Prasar Bharati OTT platform WAVES, which houses content from Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR), will now be available for download and access across all Jio devices.

By  Storyboard18Jan 14, 2025 6:58 PM
WAVES provides viewers worldwide with a selection of Indian entertainment, including originals, live event streaming, documentaries, classic TV shows, gaming, e-commerce, and much more.

Prasar Bharati, India’s Public Service Broadcaster, announced the listing of its OTT platform WAVES on Jio Stores.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to take WAVES to the next level by making it available to Jio users. The platform has already received a fantastic response, and with Jio’s vast subscriber base, we are excited to introduce our diverse and compelling content, which includes – Nostalgia, Live Channels, Magazines, Photo Albums, etc to even more homes.”

A Jio spokesperson said, “We are excited to partner with Prasar Bharati to offer WAVES to our users. This partnership offers a wider content offering to audiences at large and ensures that they are able to choose from the best.”


First Published on Jan 14, 2025 6:53 PM

