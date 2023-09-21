AJIO launches new campaign; appoints influencer AiyyoShraddha as Chief Of Small Talk

What does a newbie typically do on their first day in office? They go around introducing themselves to various teams, understand the workflow, figure out who’s who in the company and so on. Well, AJIO's latest campaign for their upcoming All-Star Sale is a rather interesting one.

The campaign features every office goer’s favourite content creator Shraddha Jain aka AiyyoShraddha. She has been awarded the position of Chief Of Small Talk (COST) at AJIO. Suffice to say, she fit into the shoes perfectly. In her own peculiar style, she goes around talking to people from multiple departments including marketing, HR and finance. She speaks to them about key strategies, possible issues and the upcoming sale and makes jokes along the way, making sense of the nonsensical.