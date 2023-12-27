BCCI to prevent Chinese brands from bidding for IPL title sponsorship rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been looking for a title sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The board has however, outlined some stringent conditions for its potential sponsors. The BCCI has made it clear that it will not entertain bids form Chinese companies, indicating that it will not seek relationships with countries that do not have friendly ties with India.

The reserve price for the rights is INR 360 crore per year.

The board’s decision is a result is a result of the backlash previously faced with Chinese smartphone maker Vivo as the title sponsor in 2021. Vivo chose to exit from the five-year sponsorship deal, renouncing the title to the Tata Group, as a result of the border disputes between India and China at the time.

”Each bidder which is a corporate entity must not be incorporated in a jurisdiction/territory with which India does not have a friendly relation. In the event, any corporate(s) which is a shareholder or a proposed shareholder in the Bidder is incorporated in a jurisdiction/territory with which India does not have friendly relations, the Bidder will be required to provide a detailed chart of the shareholding in such Bidder or it ultimate Parent Company and the details of ultimate owners/beneficiaries of all shareholders which are body corporate in such Bidder or its ultimate Parent Company along with the Bid Documents as a material obligations,” a particulars clause in the Invitation to Tender (ITT) document mentioned.