Bharti Airtel introduces Anime Booth to revolutionise anime viewing

The service will be accessible through Airtel's DTH services, including Airtel Digital TV and Airtel Xstream TV, and, with a subscription cost of only Rs. 1.8 per day.

Feb 23, 2024
The anime channel will have an ever-expanding library with new anime series added on periodically. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s communications solutions provider, is set to revolutionise anime viewing in India with the introduction of Anime Booth — a linear service of Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (“CMEPL”) available to Indian viewers in Hindi to begin with. Designed to deliver uninterrupted viewing of anime content, Anime Booth will provide an immersive and ad-free experience catering to the demand of passionate anime fans.

The service will be accessible through Airtel's DTH services, including Airtel Digital TV and Airtel Xstream TV, and, with a subscription cost of only Rs. 1.8 per day.

The anime channel will have an ever-expanding library with new anime series added on periodically.

Siddharth Sharma, chief executive officer – Airtel Digital TV, said, "We are thrilled to unveil the introduction of Anime Booth, marking a ground-breaking collaboration with Sony and reinforcing our commitment to providing innovative and captivating content to our valued customers. Anime Booth signifies a revolutionary advancement in anime viewing within India, offering an exclusive, ad-free platform that underscores our dedication to enhancing the entertainment experience."

Leena Lele Dutta, business head – Sony YAY!, (CMEPL), had this to say, "In a world where creativity is limitless and entertainment rapidly evolves through innovation, Anime has captured a global audience and is witnessing a remarkable surge in popularity in India. To cater to this escalating demand, we are introducing 'Anime Booth' in collaboration with Airtel, with the aim of transforming and elevating the anime viewing experience for India's enthusiastic fan community.”


First Published on Feb 23, 2024 5:07 PM

