Bharti Airtel promotes Shashwat Sharma as COO

Previously, Shashwat Sharma was the director - consumer business, CEO DTH.

By  Storyboard18Oct 17, 2023 10:06 AM
Shashwat Sharma joined Airtel in 2018 as chief marketing and brand officer and has been credited with the brand's resurgence in recent years.

Bharti Airtel has elevated Shashwat Sharma as chief operating officer. He was previously the director - consumer business and CEO DTH. Sunil Taldar – director operations for the India business has moved to head transformation for the company’s Africa business. Reports added that these movements are part of changes to its management board, according to an update on its official website, and filings to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

“We wish to inform you that Mr. Sunil Taldar, Director – Market Operations shall be moving to Airtel Africa Plc. as Director – Transformation,” Airtel said in its BSE filing late Sunday.

In Sharma’s place, Amit Tripathi has taken over as director – marketing and customer experience, who will get all of Sharma’s portfolio barring the DTH business which has been given to Siddharth Sharma, as per reports.

Shashwat Sharma began his career at Hindustan Unilever where his last position was head - oral care and Ayush. His responsibilities included leading the business for the same across all personal care categories.

He joined Airtel in 2018 as chief marketing and brand officer and has been credited with the brand's resurgence in recent years.


First Published on Oct 17, 2023 9:16 AM

