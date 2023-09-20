BlastFromThePast: Punt Creative’s Rohan Naterwalla writes about his all-time favourite ads

#BlastFromThePast is Storyboard18’s weekly column where we ask young creative professionals to pick old ads that they replay time and again, spots that give them writing inspiration, and commercials that never get old. This week Rohan Naterwalla, senior creative director and founding member, Punt Creative, shares his all-time favourite ads and brand mascots.

The Amul Girl

Yes, it’s the original contextual campaign. Yes, it’s iconic - but obvious cliches aside, can we just take a moment to marvel at the baffling genius of this work? Here’s a brand that figured out how to effortlessly allow itself to be part of any conversation in the world. In 1966. There will be many contributions to this article that were iconic, but I bet none of them are still in rotation.

Volkswagen - Funeral

After Mr. Kubrick threw a bone that turned into a spaceship, but before Mr. Panday had a moustache - there was this Volkswagen ad. Every time I want to feel bad about myself as a writer, I watch this ad. Every time I want to feel good about advertising, I watch this ad. Sure, you could easily make a case for any one of their iconic print ads to be the obvious contender in this list. Hell, go to any advertising school in the world and every student you can hit with a stone would have written their dissertation talking about how in love they are with ads like ‘Lemon’ & ‘Think small’, but one thing there’s no doubt about - it sure pays to own a Volkswagen.

The Maharaja of the Skies - Air India