Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh becomes BGMI's brand ambassador

KRAFTON India announced Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as its official brand ambassador for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). This partnership aims "to bring together the thrill of gaming and the charisma of Superstar Ranveer Singh to engage and deliver elevated experiences for millions of gamers across the country," as per the gaming major.

The company says the alliance aims to bring gaming and BGMI "to the masses in an unprecedented manner."

With this collaboration, KRAFTON will launch the Play Pure campaign that celebrates the "pure-ness in players through the lens of superstar Ranveer Singh. As a part of the campaign, BGMI players will be urged to be bold and celebrate their authenticity in the Battlegrounds."

Sean Hyunil Sohn - chief executive officer, KRAFTON India, said, "We are elated to welcome Superstar Ranveer Singh to the BGMI family. His magnetic persona and unrelenting spirit align seamlessly with the essence of BGMI. KRAFTON has always been committed to providing immersive and captivating experiences for our users. This collaboration opens up a new avenue to bring exciting and engaging content that will resonate with gaming enthusiasts across the nation. Stay tuned as we embark on a new era of gaming entertainment."