Dream11 to continue as the official fantasy gaming partner of NBA and WNBA

The renewal builds on Dream11 and the NBA’s relationship that began in the 2017-18 season with the launch of the league’s first official fantasy game in India.

Through the extension, fans in India can compete daily in a variety of public and private NBA and WNBA-themed fantasy games. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The National Basketball Association (NBA), Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Dream11 has announced a multiyear extension of their existing collaboration that will see Dream11 continue as the official fantasy gaming partner of the NBA and WNBA in the country.

Through the extension, fans in India can compete daily in a variety of public and private NBA and WNBA-themed fantasy games.

“With India being one of the fastest growing markets in the world for fantasy gaming, bolstering our presence in this space has been a key focus for us over the last few years,” said NBA India country head Rajah Chaudhry. “We have seen a significant increase in fan engagement since the launch of our official fantasy game on Dream11, and as we embark on this continued journey together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of innovation in fantasy gaming and providing fans with even more exciting ways to connect with the NBA and WNBA.”

Speaking on the partnership, Vikrant Mudaliar, chief marketing officer, Dream11 said, “Our partners have played a key role in making Dream11 the world’s largest fantasy sports platform. As we extend our collaboration with the NBA and WNBA, we’re committed to taking the excitement of basketball to new heights for our users. This association underscores our dedication to the sport while also highlighting the limitless possibilities in the realm of fantasy gaming. Together we are committed to redefining the way fans engage with basketball and the leagues, creating an immersive and unparalleled experience for users.”


Feb 12, 2024

