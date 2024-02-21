comScore            

Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman dies at age 95; PM Modi expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the Nariman family."Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals," the PM wrote on X.

Feb 21, 2024
The Nariman family fled to India in the face of the Japanese invasion in 1942 when Fali was 12. (Image source: Forbes India)

Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman died in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 21. He was 95. He was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the Nariman family. "Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote on X. It was in 1950 that he enrolled as an advocate in the Bombay High Court, and became a senior advocate in 1961. In 1972, he became an advocate in the Supreme Court of India, New Delhi.

He served as the additional solicitor general between 1972 and 1975. He resigned from the post during the emergency.

He was born on January 10, 1929. He was born in Rangoon (now Yangon) to a well-off business executive. The Nariman family fled to India in the face of the Japanese invasion in 1942 when Fali was 12.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.He was also nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha in November 1999.

His son, Rohinton Nariman, was a judge of the Supreme Court.


First Published on Feb 21, 2024

