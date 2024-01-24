Good Glamm Group enters into three-year partnership with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

Good Glamm Group has entered into a three year partnership with Dharma Productions.

As the deal states, all OTT and theatre releases from Dharma Productions will extensively feature and promote Good Glamm’s beauty brands. These beauty and personal care brands include MyGlamm, St Botanica, The Moms Co, Organic Harvest, Sirona and BabyChakra. The Dharma Production's collaboration will highlight these brands through co-branded lines, limited edition launches, and marketing campaigns exclusively released under its banner.

Darpan Sanghvi, founder and chief executive officer of Good Glamm discussed the gains and opportunities of this partnership, in an interview with ET. Sanghvi stated that such associations are for long-term brand building platforms, while brand assets will be used for promotion of movies and releases.

He also mentioned ongoing negotiations with three major production houses and studios, forging a long term relationship. Sanghvi emphasised that each partner will get their own creative space and exclusivity that will avoid an overlap and competition between them.

Good Glamm consolidated its portfolio by scaling its existing portfolio in the last two years, without acquiring any new brands. He stated that their main focus is profitability. They're aiming to become profitable in the next two quarters to have a successful IPO next year. He believes if the profitability plans are on track, then they can have at least three to four quarters of profitability and growth, with their target for IPO being Diwali 2025.