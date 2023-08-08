Havas Media Network India retains realme's media mandate

Havas Media Network India, the specialized media arm of Havas India, has successfully retained realme's integrated media mandate, encompassing both traditional and digital duties. This account retention comes following a competitive multi-agency pitch.

Having been associated with realme as its media partner since 2021, the media mandate will continue to rest with Havas Media's Gurgaon office. It states, this retention highlights Havas' commitment to supporting realme in achieving its growth objectives and consolidating its position as a strong and established brand in the market.

Tao, chief marketing officer, realme India, said “Havas Media Network India's approach and strategic vision, resonated perfectly with our brand's goals. The decision to continue our partnership is a testament to our confidence in Havas Media Network India's future-ready capabilities and our lasting association. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and achieving greater heights for realme in the highly competitive smartphone market of the county.”

Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer, Havas Media Network India, said, “I am happy to see that our efforts and deep understanding of realme's business have been recognized through the successful retention of their integrated media mandate. This achievement reaffirms our team's capabilities in delivering meaningful solutions in media communication strategy. I am pleased to continue our association with realme and remain committed to supporting their growth trajectory."