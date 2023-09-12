Havas Play inks strategic partnership with sports marketing agency, Gameplan Sports

Havas Play, the sports, entertainment, and content agency of Havas Media Network India, has entered a strategic partnership with one of the oldest sports marketing companies in the country, Gameplan Sports.

The partnership will entail managing athletes, major sports league in cricket, football, badminton, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, golf, marathons, chess, and others. It will also include sports events like tournaments, competitions, exhibitions, matches, displays and more. The alliance will also include sports media services like media consulting, strategy, execution, sponsorship, and creating Ips in the space of content and entertainment.

Commenting on the development, Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, said, “At Havas India we place our clients at the heart of our growth journey. Our ecosystem is built and tailored to meet their business needs and to empower them. Earlier this year, Havas launched a new global agency Havas Play – uniting sports, content, culture, and entertainment expertise under one agency. In India, the booming sports sector, which goes much beyond cricket, has become increasingly crucial for brands and marketers and is quite under leveraged. Havas Play along with Gameplan will help brands explore the vast potential of this untapped market. This makes us a formidable player creating distinctive and impactful opportunities for brands and businesses.”

Jeet Banerjee, director, Gameplan Sports and R Venkatsubramanian, president – investments, Havas Media India and MD, Havas Play will collaborate to construct and build this strategic alliance.

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “The Indian sports sector is currently thriving with a surge in interest and funding, reflected in double-digit growth and an increased sports budget this fiscal. This underscores the growing opportunities which are lying untapped. With Havas Play and Gameplan coming together, brands and marketers can explore their unique capability to leverage this burgeoning market. This alliance further strengthens our meaningful media capability to provide tailored business solutions to our clients, through sports properties and unique Ips.”