Havas refreshes its brand architecture and visual identity after 20 years

For the first time in 20 years, Havas has streamlined its brand architecture and updated its look, making it more modern and easier to navigate for clients, partners, and talents. The team at Conran Design Group, Havas’ strategic branding agency, helped realize the project, producing a new, unified brand that is timeless, to better reflect the group’s integrated model, and further establish its positioning around meaningfulness and entertainment.

In line with the acceleration of its strategy, Havas is bringing all Havas branded networks and operating companies under one new, shared brand identity that is part of the Vivendi Group. Non-Havas branded networks and operating companies will maintain their individual identities but will add an endorsement that clearly links back to Havas.

The refresh kicks off with Havas’ headquarters in Paris and key Havas Villages around the globe, including London, Madrid, Mumbai, and New York, to be rolled out companywide in phases over the balance of the year. The update encompasses all Havas physical and digital branding worldwide, including a new corporate website organized by core services, providing a more client-centric experience.

As one of the six largest groups globally with more than 22,000 people in over 100 countries, a single, modernized, dynamic brand elevates Havas’ offer and unlocks value for clients and talent alike. Realized in collaboration with Conran Design Group, the new brand is all about positive upward momentum, expressed visually with a dynamic edge that represents the creativity and forward-looking mentality at the heart of Havas’ business.

“Havas is unique in being the most integrated, meaningful, and entertainment-oriented group in our industry. Our new identity is much more than a logo tweak. It reinforces our difference and gives us a competitive advantage by simplifying our service lines and highlighting our core values. It ensures we are treating our brand as a powerful, meaningful business asset and capitalizing on our integrated approach to deliver seamless communications strategies that exceed our clients’ expectations,” commented Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of Havas.