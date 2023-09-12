Nokia licensee HMD Global to launch its own HMD smartphones; Nokia no more?

HMD Global, the Finnish mobile manufacturer and exclusive licensee of Nokia has announced that it will be establishing itself as brand new smartphone brand. The announcement was made via LinkedIn by HMD’s chairman and CEO Jean Francois Baril.

As per reports and EUIPO filings, an HMD-branded smartphone and an HMD brand was a part of the the companies plans. HMD Global launched the first Nokia-branded phone in 2017 as the Nokia 6. Nokia, having a strong and legacy in India, it’s re-entry was openly accepted by consumers. The brand began focusing on flagship smartphones. However, they soon chose to solely become a part of the mid-range and entry level smartphone market after analysing consumer patterns and competition in India.

But, why is HMD Global planning to start as a smartphone brand of its own? Well, for one, the company’s licensing agreement with Nokia will most likely expire in 2026. HMD Global might then very well look for another licensing partner. The company has also set up its own R&D, distribution, operations and software networks to facilitate growth as per a Nokia mob report.