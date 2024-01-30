HT Media gimmick: Not shutting down Fever FM

HT Media and Ramesh Menon, CEO of audio business, HT Media Group recently announced the shutting down of the Fever FM radio station, a part of the Fever Network.

This however, was an elaborate marketing ploy. The radio station is not actually shutting down. It is simply moving to a new digital home.

As per sources, HT Media is changing its position away from “Baap of Bollywood” to appeal to a new digital-native audience. Its claims of shutting down the radio channel was a launch marketing gimmick, it seems.

Via a LinkedIn post, Menon shared, “It is with a heavy heart we bring to you this urgent announcement. You our partners and our listeners have been with us through our ups and downs and our thick and thin but we must make this decision for all. Radio has been a part of your journey, figuratively and literally. Everyday. But as they say, all journeys must come to an end and the end for Radio is closer than you expect.”