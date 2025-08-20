Google tweaks Play Store rules for app developers amid EU crackdown

Alphabet unit Google said on Tuesday it will ease restrictions for app developers in Europe, allowing them to guide customers toward offers outside the Google Play Store, Reuters reported.

The update comes after the European Union's competition watchdog accused the tech giant of breaching the bloc's landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA).

In March 2024, the European Commission charged Google with two violations under the DMA, which is designed to rein in the power of major digital platforms.

Regulators said Google restricted app developers from informing users about better deals outside its Play Store and unfairly favoured its own vertical search services, such as Google Flights.

A key issue has been the service fees charged by Google, which regulators argue go beyond what is justified for connecting app developers with new customers.

The EU has warned that Alphabet risks fines of up to 10% of its global annual revenue if found guilty of non-compliance.

Responding to the charges, Google announced updated to its External Offers Program in the EU. The changes, developed in consultation with the European Commission and industry experts, include revised fees and additional options for developers, the report added.

“While we still have concerns that these changes could expose Android users to harmful content and make the app experience worse, we’re updating our External Offers Program for the EU with revised fees and more options for Android developers, following DMA discussions with the European Commission,” said Clare Kelly, EMEA Senior Competition Counsel at Google, in a company blog post.

The DMA sets out obligations for "gatekeepers," large platforms that provide core digital services such as app stores, messaging, and search engines.

The European Commission has designated 23 such services under companies including Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, Microsoft, and Booking.