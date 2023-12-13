iQOO secures title sponsorship for esports team SOUL

India’s Esports team has roped in iQOO as its exclusive title sponsor for six months. The official jersey of ‘iQOO SOUL’ was also unveiled by Team SOUL’s co-founder and CEO Animesh Agarwal alongside iQOO CEO Nipun Marya on Tuesday.

This unique partnership marks the first time in the country’s Esports landscape that a team has secured a high-profile title sponsorship that extends beyond individual tournaments. Led by Sahil Jhakar (SOUL Omega), and comprising the country’s other popular BGMI athletes including supporter Sohail Shaikh (SOUL Hector), assaulters Akshat Goel (SOUL Akshat), Naman Adiani (SOUL Neyo),and Harsh Paudwal (SOUL Goblin), Team SOUL has solidified its position as a formidable organization within the nation’s competitive gaming community.

“We are thrilled to welcome iQOO as the title sponsor of Team SOUL. This partnership marks a historic moment in Indian Esports and is built on a shared vision of elevating the Esports sector of the country. Through this collaboration, iQOO SOUL has reinforced its position as a powerhouse in the sector, setting a new benchmark for the industry. Aligned with iQOO's commitment to innovation, which resonates with our passion for pushing the boundaries in gaming, our collective aim is to contribute significantly to the ongoing growth and evolution of the Esports landscape,” said Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder, S8UL.

iQOO has been an active contributor to the Esports ecosystem in India by not only organising its own tournaments but also partnering with Krafton to organise official BGMI tournaments in the past as well as forging strategic partnerships with third-party tournaments. Additionally, iQOO was also the official Esports gaming phone partner for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou where Esports made its debut as an official medal sport and India’s 15-member contingent competed across four titles.

"In the dynamic realm of Indian Esports, the partnership between Team SOUL and iQOO as the exclusive title sponsor heralds a groundbreaking chapter. As we proudly unveil the official jersey of 'iQOO SOUL,' this collaboration not only signifies a historic moment but also echoes our shared commitment to elevate the Esports landscape in the country. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to excellence and the collective vision of making strides in the ever-evolving world of competitive gaming." - Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO.