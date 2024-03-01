Janhvi Kapoor turns standup comic to promote awareness about HPV

Every year, the world observes International HPV Awareness Day on 4th March. And Janhvi Kapoor has been at the forefront of spreading awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in collaboration with Serum Institute of India’s initiative, ‘IPledgeToPrevent’. Ahead of International HPV Awareness Day 2024, Janhvi created a ‘Bawaal’ on social media by taking a leap forward in adopting one of the most unique approaches to draw attention to the disease. Leveraging that one extra day of this year – the Leap Day – Janhvi educates audiences about the causes and risks of HPV through laughter with her debut stand-up special, ‘Leap, Laugh & Learn’.

A series of teasers lead to the launch of Janhvi Kapoor's debut stand-up special. Infusing humour with raising awareness, “aspiring comedian” Janhvi leaves the guests in splits with her quick wit and prompts them to contemplate the lack of knowledge about HPV contraction and preventive measures.

During her stand-up special, Janhvi urges the audience to make informed decisions about HPV prevention. She sheds some light on the “Khatarnak Jodi” of HPV and Cancer. “Cervical, vaginal, anal, and oral cancers are some cancers that may develop in your body because of HPV,” shares Janhvi. The actress also busts a prevalent myth: “HPV only affects women.” How to prevent yourself from contracting HPV, you may ask? Well, the answer is as simple as consulting a doctor to begin with. Furthermore, she emphasizes the importance of getting an HPV vaccination for individuals between the ages of 9 to 26. Drawing the curtain on the stand-up special, Janhvi spurs audiences on to “pledge to prevent HPV.”