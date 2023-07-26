comScore

Quantum Brief

JioCinema brings back Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest with MRF as title sponsor

The contest will tip-off with the limited-over matches from India’s Tour of West Indies from July 27 and run till August 13.

By  Storyboard18Jul 26, 2023 3:56 PM
JioCinema brings back Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest with MRF as title sponsor
JioCinema will offer fans live coverage in 11 languages catering to the diverse linguistic preferences of viewers across the country. (Representative Image via Unsplash)

JioCinema announced the return of its predict and win fan engagement contest Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan with India’s largest tyre manufacturers MRF as the title sponsor. The contest will tip-off with the limited-over matches from India’s Tour of West Indies from July 27 and run till August 13.

The two-Test series between India and West Indies registered a peak concurrency of over 2.2mn on JioCinema, much higher than the World Test Championship Final match between India vs Australia. Across the two Tests, more than 4 Cr viewers witnessed the action from the Caribbean on JioCinema.

Introduced first during the 2023 TATA IPL, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan was a success as tens of thousands won prizes including over 60 contestants driving away a premium hatchback. The contest also brought out stirring stories of how winning the car changed fortunes for many from India’s heartlands.

“We are excited to have MRF come on board as title sponsor of Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan,” said a Viacom18 spokesperson. “This partnership is testament to the faith MRF has in our endeavour of continuously reinventing live sports consumption on digital and elevating the overall experience of fans and viewers.”

Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan will offer viewers gift coupons for every correct answer and a chance to win free tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup during every ODI and T20 match of the tour. Viewers need to hold the phone in portrait mode. A chat box will open at the bottom of the screen where the question appears before every over along with four options. Viewers who give the most correct answers during the match, stand a chance to win free tickets.    


Tags
First Published on Jul 26, 2023 3:56 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Apple releases new ad film as part of its 'Underdogs' series

Apple releases new ad film as part of its 'Underdogs' series

Quantum Brief

Video gaming firms urge PMO for distinct recognition, separate from RMG, Fantasy Sports

Video gaming firms urge PMO for distinct recognition, separate from RMG, Fantasy Sports

Quantum Brief

Air India introduces in-flight magazine namaste.ai

Air India introduces in-flight magazine namaste.ai

Quantum Brief

Indian space industry may touch $100 bn by 2040: Report

Indian space industry may touch $100 bn by 2040: Report

Quantum Brief

Publicis Worldwide and Axis Bank join hands to launch campaign to aid Himachal Pradesh flood victims

Publicis Worldwide and Axis Bank join hands to launch campaign to aid Himachal Pradesh flood victims

Quantum Brief

SEBI seeks amendments to SAT's order in Punit Goenka Case

SEBI seeks amendments to SAT's order in Punit Goenka Case

Quantum Brief

Air India’s Maharaja could retire as airline’s mascot

Air India’s Maharaja could retire as airline’s mascot