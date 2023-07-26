JioCinema brings back Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest with MRF as title sponsor

JioCinema announced the return of its predict and win fan engagement contest Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan with India’s largest tyre manufacturers MRF as the title sponsor. The contest will tip-off with the limited-over matches from India’s Tour of West Indies from July 27 and run till August 13.

The two-Test series between India and West Indies registered a peak concurrency of over 2.2mn on JioCinema, much higher than the World Test Championship Final match between India vs Australia. Across the two Tests, more than 4 Cr viewers witnessed the action from the Caribbean on JioCinema.

Introduced first during the 2023 TATA IPL, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan was a success as tens of thousands won prizes including over 60 contestants driving away a premium hatchback. The contest also brought out stirring stories of how winning the car changed fortunes for many from India’s heartlands.

“We are excited to have MRF come on board as title sponsor of Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan,” said a Viacom18 spokesperson. “This partnership is testament to the faith MRF has in our endeavour of continuously reinventing live sports consumption on digital and elevating the overall experience of fans and viewers.”