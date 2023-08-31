Network18 and DistroTV announce partnership to stream channels live and free in India

Network18, a major media conglomerate in India, and DistroTV, an independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform, today announced a partnership, which will enable DistroTV users in India to stream Network18's diverse portfolio of channels live and for free.

In its initial phase, the partnership has seen the launch of Network18's key channels such as CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and CNBC Awaaz on the platform. The collaboration is expected to be strengthened with additions of more Network18 channels from across its regional and digital portfolio in the near future.

Speaking on the new partnership, Pranav Bakshi, Head - Video Strategy & Partnerships, Network18 said, "We are excited to join forces with DistroTV. This partnership aligns with our goal of providing a best-in-class user experience for our viewers across the country. The launch of our diverse set of channels on DistroTV is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the dynamic media landscape. We hope to reach maximum audiences on the platform."

"DistroTV is thrilled to partner with Network18, a media powerhouse that has revolutionized the Indian media landscape," said Navdeep Saini, co-founder & CEO, DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. "This partnership will bring a diverse array of quality content to our audiences in India, further solidifying DistroTV's position as the best place to watch global entertainment, news, and sports."