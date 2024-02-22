Nothing appoints Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing, has announced its latest partnership with Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh. He will be the face of Nothing smartphones and will be seen in the brand’s upcoming campaigns. The actor will feature in digital, print, and TVC campaigns for Nothing phones.

Speaking about this collaboration, Ranveer Singh said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to join forces with them! From the moment I first set eyes on their brand aesthetics and incredible designs, I knew this partnership was meant to be. Nothing’s commitment to breaking the clutter in the smartphone industry is truly inspiring. I can't wait to collaborate with Nothing and create something truly exceptional together.”

“Ever since we started Nothing, we have received tremendous support in India. Our ambitions are expanding day by day in the Indian market, and after establishing manufacturing here and as we’re opening numerous service centers across the country, this partnership is a natural next step to further grow our brand. I’m thrilled to officially welcome Ranveer among us! We’ve been in touch for quite some time now, and he is a true trailblazer with a strong creative mind to which we relate as a brand. Can’t wait to build together!”, adds co-founder of Nothing, Akis Evangelidis.

Recently, Nothing confirmed the global launch of its upcoming smartphone, Phone (2a), on March 5th. The event will be live-streamed from an in-person gathering in Delhi, India, bringing together thousands of people.