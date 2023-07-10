PepsiCo’s sustainable move, uses recycled plastic bottles

PepsiCo India, global consumer packaged goods company, reinforced its commitment towards sustainability and plastic circularity by introducing India’s first 100 percent rPET (recycled plastic) bottles in the carbonated beverage category with Pepsi Black.

This launch is part of PepsiCo India’s mission to build a positive value chain through a circular, inclusive economy where packaging never becomes waste.

George Kovoor, senior vice president, beverages and sustainability, PepsiCo India said, "We are encouraged by the measures taken by the Government to promote a circular economy in India. We are proud to launch the 100 percent rPET bottles of Pepsi Black. This an important milestone in our sustainability journey, backed by our intent to create a positive value chain and this launch is yet another step in that direction. We shall learn and evolve as we continue our endeavours to build a robust ecosystem while expanding the use of recycled content in our packaging.”

The Pepsi Black rPET bottles are made from 100 percent recycled plastic and are manufactured in India in partnership with Srichakra Polyplast (India) Private Limited with the bottling partner, Varun Beverages.