Pizza Hut and Tinder team up for a special Valentine’s month treat

Users of Tinder are in for an elevated season of love with their special someone by indulging in a Tinder Valentine’s Meal curated by Pizza Hut and diving into exciting activities from February 8th to 29th. This partnership capitalizes on the shared values of both brands: creating moments of joy and fostering purposeful connections.

As part of the collaboration, Tinder users in India will encounter a Pizza Hut Profile Card within the Tinder app. Upon liking the Profile Card, users will receive the steps in their inbox to get a unique code to redeem for a Tinder Valentine’s Meal valid only for dine-in featuring one medium pizza, loaded garlic bread, Pepsi, and a Valentine’s special heart-shaped gooey Choco Volcano cake, all priced at just Rs.369 plus applicable taxes. Additionally, users can unlock exclusive a-la-carte discount coupons for ordering on the Pizza Hut website, app, or m-site.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India said, “Both Tinder and Pizza Hut are about new experiences and creating memories and this amazing chemistry is sure to make Valentine’s memorable for everyone out there, looking to connect with over great food and conversations. This will undoubtedly be the top pick for Tinder users and we are excited to make their occasions even more special.”