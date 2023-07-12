comScore

Quantum Brief

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

The National Company Law Tribunal admitted Kishore Biyani’s Future Enterprises for corporate insolvency on February 27.

By  Storyboard18Jul 12, 2023 11:28 AM
Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises
Four Future Group companies, including FEL, Future Retail Ltd, Future Lifestyles Fashion Ltd, and Future Supply Chain Ltd, are undergoing insolvency proceedings. The Future Group faced financial challenges, worsened by the nationwide lockdown in 2020 due to Covid-19. Many of its hypermarket stores located in malls remained closed for several months. (Representative Image: Jon Tyson via Unsplash)

Reliance Retail, Jindal, and GBTL have submitted offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises, according to disclosures made by the company to the stock exchange. The National Company Law Tribunal admitted Kishore Biyani's Future Enterprises for corporate insolvency on February 27.

A report published by Economic Times says that the resolution professional, Avil Menezes, disclosed the names of these three entities as a provisional list of prospective resolution applicants. The company has received Rs 12,265 crore of verified claims from lenders and Rs 23 crore of claims from fixed deposit holders.

FEL had significant borrowings in the form of bonds, resulting in several trusteeship companies filing claims. Centbank Financial Services filed the highest claim of Rs 3,344 crore, followed by Axis Trustee Services at Rs 1,341 crore and Vistra ra ITCL (India) at Rs 210 crore.

Four Future Group companies, including FEL, Future Retail Ltd, Future Lifestyles Fashion Ltd, and Future Supply Chain Ltd, are undergoing insolvency proceedings. The Future Group faced financial challenges, worsened by the nationwide lockdown in 2020 due to Covid-19. Many of its hypermarket stores located in malls remained closed for several months.

In August 2020, the company signed an agreement to sell its entire business to subsidiaries linked to Reliance Industries in a multi-stage transaction. However, the deal was delayed due to litigation initiated by Amazon, which claimed a violation of a shareholder agreement with the company.

In March 2022, Reliance Industries took possession of the premises housing approximately 900 Future Retail stores due to non-payment of rent. In April of the previous year, most secured lenders rejected the deal with Reliance Industries. Subsequently, the four Future Group companies were admitted for corporate insolvency.


Tags
First Published on Jul 12, 2023 11:28 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Elon Musk launches AI startup xAI

Elon Musk launches AI startup xAI

Quantum Brief

Google Bard now available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages

Google Bard now available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages

Quantum Brief

Instagram to introduce its branded content tools on Threads

Instagram to introduce its branded content tools on Threads

Quantum Brief

Snapchat leads the way in digital advertising in India in Jan-March 2023: TAM

Snapchat leads the way in digital advertising in India in Jan-March 2023: TAM

Quantum Brief

Godrej Magic unveils its new Magic Floor Cleaner with Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Godrej Magic unveils its new Magic Floor Cleaner with Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Retail inflation snaps falling streak, rises to 4.81% in June

Retail inflation snaps falling streak, rises to 4.81% in June

Quantum Brief

We are trying to make the brand and the product more accessible: Subway

We are trying to make the brand and the product more accessible: Subway