comScore            

Quantum Brief

Swiggy changes registered name from Bundl Technologies to Swiggy Pvt Ltd ahead of IPO

The name change will be subject to the approval of the Registrar of Companies.

By  Storyboard18Feb 27, 2024 8:21 AM
Swiggy changes registered name from Bundl Technologies to Swiggy Pvt Ltd ahead of IPO
Swiggy group CEO and co-founder Sriharsha Majety had told Moneycontrol in Davos in January that IPO preparations were underway. “We’ve been preparing for our IPO. We’ve added independent directors to the board and there’s all kinds of preparations that are on,” Majety said. (Image sourced from CNBC)

IPO-bound food and grocery delivery major Swiggy has changed its registered name from Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd to Swiggy Pvt Ltd through a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the company.

“The change in the name of the company will help establish greater proximity and identification of the company’s corporate name with the company’s core brand, ‘Swiggy’,” the food delivery platform said in the resolution, as per regulatory filings made with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The name change will be subject to the approval of the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The development comes at a time when the food delivery giant is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO). As per Inc42 that first wrote about the name change, Swiggy’s management believes that the change in the name will help establish greater proximity and identification of the company’s corporate name with its core brand, ‘Swiggy’.

Swiggy group CEO and co-founder Sriharsha Majety had told Moneycontrol in Davos in January that IPO preparations were underway. “We’ve been preparing for our IPO. We’ve added independent directors to the board and there’s all kinds of preparations that are on,” Majety said.

In February last, the food and grocery delivery platform had appointed Delhivery founder and CEO Sahil Barua, TAFE chairperson and managing director Mallika Srinivasan and Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates chairman Shailesh Haribhakti as independent directors to its board. While Srinivasan stepped down earlier this month, the others continue to be on the board.

In December, Swiggy inducted FMCG veteran Anand Kripalu on its board as an independent director and also named him as the chairperson.

As part of the IPO preparation, Majety said he was also spending time with tech founders who had taken their companies public in recent years, including rival Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

Swiggy and Zomato dominate the food delivery market in the country, accounting for about 95 percent of the entire business.


Tags
First Published on Feb 27, 2024 8:21 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

PM Modi launches #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign to encourage young voters

PM Modi launches #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign to encourage young voters

Quantum Brief

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved held in contempt of court by SC over misleading ads case

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved held in contempt of court by SC over misleading ads case

Quantum Brief

India’s leading marketers to meet at Storyboard18 Visionaries - Bengaluru chapter

India’s leading marketers to meet at Storyboard18 Visionaries - Bengaluru chapter

Quantum Brief

Fortune's new campaign directed by Piyush Pandey brings back fond memories of home-cooked meals

Fortune's new campaign directed by Piyush Pandey brings back fond memories of home-cooked meals

Quantum Brief

SpiceJet's turbulent aviation journey: Explained

SpiceJet's turbulent aviation journey: Explained

Quantum Brief

Google's $700 million settlement seems skeptical to US Judge

Google's $700 million settlement seems skeptical to US Judge

Quantum Brief

One One Six Network enters into a strategic alliance with Centrick Marketing Solutions

One One Six Network enters into a strategic alliance with Centrick Marketing Solutions

Quantum Brief

Amazon Pay gets RBI's payment aggregator license

Amazon Pay gets RBI's payment aggregator license
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!