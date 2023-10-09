comScore

Thums Up and Ogilvy release World Cup ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Thums Up & Ogilvy get SRK to play a double role for the latest Cricket World Cup campaign, showcasing the constant tussle of opinions in our own mind about team India lifting the cup.

By  Storyboard18Oct 9, 2023 5:05 PM
A still of SRK's dual role in Thums Up's commercial.

Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North): "Cricket is a wave that rides on pure emotion. When the team is playing well, we all rally behind the team, and suddenly with one bad performance, we lose all hope. It's intense. It's almost like there are two sides within all of us, constantly pushing against one another. The doubter and the believer. This is exactly the emotion we've played out in our latest campaign with SRK bringing to life this struggle of the mind and heart."

Tish Condeno, senior category director (Sparkling Flavours), India & South-East Asia, The Coca-Cola Company: “We believe that the ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest sporting event for the country. Partnership with the ICC provides us with a unique opportunity to unite our customers, consumers, brands, and cricket through diverse engagement formats. Our collaboration with SRK as the ‘Voice of Belief’ for Thums Up’s association with ICC World Cup campaign embodies our commitment to turning every doubt into an unwavering belief.”


First Published on Oct 9, 2023 4:47 PM

