Thums Up and Ogilvy release World Cup ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North): "Cricket is a wave that rides on pure emotion. When the team is playing well, we all rally behind the team, and suddenly with one bad performance, we lose all hope. It's intense. It's almost like there are two sides within all of us, constantly pushing against one another. The doubter and the believer. This is exactly the emotion we've played out in our latest campaign with SRK bringing to life this struggle of the mind and heart."