Welspun unveils new brand identity to acknowledge its growth

Welspun, one of India's fastest growing global conglomerates has unveiled its new brand identity. The new brand identity has been created to recognise and cherish Welspun’s hallmark story of bold expansion and growth built upon its strategic diversification forays to deliver next level opportunities, value and experiences. The new symbol christened ‘The Exponent’ is designed as an elevated degree at the end of the modernised wordmark to signal both the history and the future. The umbrella brand holding the wider portfolio built over the years through remarkable organic and inorganic growth has been christened as Welspun World.

Commenting on its high profiled step-up of the Brand, Mr. BK Goenka, chairman of the Welspun Group, said: “In an ever-evolving business landscape, Welspun recognizes that driving exponential growth transcends mere intentions. True growth emerges from seizing ground-breaking opportunities that empower individuals, foster flourishing businesses, and cultivate a sustainable planet. It stems not only from executing tasks with precision but also from undertaking initiatives that genuinely make a difference. We realised that our brand step-up had to be authentic for it to be a powerful influence on our people, businesses and communities." and adds “Our core lay in Welspun's audacious journey of transformative achievements in the past, as well as its resolute dedication to embracing the boundless opportunities that await. Guided by this indomitable spirit, the company wholeheartedly embraces change, ready to fearlessly venture into uncharted territories and conquer the challenges that tomorrow brings.”