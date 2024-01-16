WondrLab acquires B2C digital marketing agency WebTalk; appoints Jarek Ziebinski as chairman of its European hub in Poland

Wondrlab has announced the acquisition of WebTalk. This marks Wondrlab's fifth acquisition and its first international venture since its inception in 2020. The company has also announced the appointment of Jarek Ziebinski as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of its European Hub in Poland.

Founded in 2010, WebTalk, led by Michal Dunin, is a B2C digital marketing agency known for delivering outcomes in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region. WebTalk, comprising 100 specialists, serves 40+ clients including Kia Motors, BNP Paribas, Heinz, Bosch, Volkswagen, Total, and Siemens among others, in Poland, CEE, and central Asia. It offers a comprehensive suite of services including digital strategy, social media management, content creation, paid media oversight, and innovative ecommerce support. Going forward Michal Dunin will be responsible for managing the newly created Wondrlab’s European Hub in Poland.

Jarek Ziebinski comes with over three decades of experience in marketing, media, and advertising. His career includes significant roles at Leo Burnett, where he managed the agency's network in Central and Eastern Europe and served as CEO and Chairman of Leo Burnett Asia-Pacific. Jarek’s role as Global CEO of Publicis One at Publicis Groupe further underscores his proficiency in change management and large-scale business transformation.

With the launch of Wondrlab's European hub, clients gain immediate access to services, products, and platforms across key pillars: Digital Video, Content & Community, Digital Media & Data, and Digital Business Transformation. This strategic move paves the way for expansion into hubs like Vietnam and the Middle East.

Saurabh Varma, Founder & CEO, Wondrlab Network, said, “Historically, we have witnessed global companies acquiring Indian companies. The moment has arrived for Indian companies to acquire global companies. This is our time. Today signifies a crucial milestone in our journey towards establishing a world-class network that sets global standards from India. This is our fifth acquisition and in 36-48 months we'll be looking at 21 more acquisitions. Our journey in Europe is just beginning. This is one of the many acquisitions we'll be making in Poland. The way we are thinking about our global network is a function of not just products and services but also by building strategic hubs based out of India, Poland, Middle East, and Vietnam. Warsaw is one of the critical pillars toward building our global organization, and we couldn't have found a better partner in Jarek and Michal to drive our global ambition. The WebTalk team will be deploying a lot of the tech created in India to create magic for clients in Poland, CEE, and across the world. It is an absolute pleasure that Jarek has chosen to be a part of the Wondrlab’s growth journey. Jarek has been my mentor, boss, and friend for more than 15 years and I possibly could not find a better guru to supercharge our global ambition. He’s played a key role in helping us kick start our European hub, based in Warsaw with the acquisition of WebTalk. And we will aggressively follow this with acquisitions across our key verticals – Digital Video Content & Community, Digital Media & Data and Digital Business Transformation.”

Jarek Ziebinski, said, "I am genuinely thrilled by the dynamic synergy between Poland and India, two innovation hubs that perfectly align with our vision. I am particularly eager to contribute to Saurabh’s ambitious plan of building full-funnel agencies across our pillars. What this synergy offers our clients in Europe is immediate access to an abundance of exceptional talent and readily available technology – a resource that can be utilized instantaneously. This partnership provides us with a strategic advantage, offering our clients ready-made tech solutions that would have otherwise taken us years to develop. With our new partner in India, we have access to scalable resources and expertise in crucial areas of marketing technology. We now possess ready-made products that can be swiftly deployed across our European clients, marking a significant leap forward. I look forward to being an integral part of Wondrlab's growth story and contributing to its transformative journey in redefining the digital marketing landscape."