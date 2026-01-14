Did a YouTuber really decode Coca-Cola’s secret recipe? Viral experiment sparks debate online

For more than a century, Coca-Cola’s closely guarded formula has remained one of the most valuable trade secrets in the world. Now, a YouTuber has ignited online speculation after claiming he has come remarkably close to recreating the iconic beverage using scientific analysis and experimentation.

The claim comes from LabCoatz, a science and engineering-based YouTube channel, whose founder recently published a 25-minute video titled “Stealing the Coca-Cola Secret Formula (With Science)”. The video, uploaded earlier this week, has already crossed three million views, drawing widespread attention from curious consumers and chemistry enthusiasts alike.

Coca-Cola’s global appeal is unparalleled. According to the company, more than 2.2 billion servings of its drinks are consumed daily across over 200 countries. Despite this reach, the exact composition of its “natural flavours” has never been publicly disclosed. Unlike patented products, the Coca-Cola formula has remained a trade secret since its invention in 1886 by Dr John Stith Pemberton.

Also read: OpenAI’s rumoured ‘Sweetpea’ device could take on AirPods with always-on AI

Over the decades, ownership of the handwritten recipe changed hands only a few times, eventually being locked away in bank vaults before being transferred to the World of Coca-Cola museum in Atlanta. The secrecy surrounding the formula has long fueled attempts to reverse-engineer the drink, none of which have been officially validated.

In his video, the LabCoatz creator says he did not aim to exactly replicate Coca-Cola but wanted to get “as close as scientifically possible” to its taste profile. He began by breaking down publicly known components such as sugar content, caffeine levels, phosphoric acid and colouring agents. His focus then shifted to decoding the elusive flavouring system.

Using mass spectrometry and flavour analysis, the YouTuber experimented with a range of essential oils including cinnamon, orange, clove and pepper. He also tested several historical and internet-sourced recipes attributed to early versions of Coca-Cola. According to him, the breakthrough came with the addition of tannins, compounds commonly found in tea and wine, which he said helped balance sweetness and replicate the drink’s signature dry finish.

Also read: Neelesh Misra flags alleged mistreatment of 10-year-old daughter by IndiGo staff during solo flight

“Tannins have a dry, astringent quality that masks sweetness, and because they’re non-volatile, they don’t show up easily in gas-based mass spectrometry,” he explained in the video.

The result was a homemade beverage he named “Lab-Cola”. The YouTuber claimed that blind tastings among friends and volunteers suggested the drink could easily be mistaken for the real thing. He also shared comparative mass spectrum graphs to illustrate similarities between Coca-Cola and his experimental version.

While the claim has intrigued millions, it remains unverified by Coca-Cola, which has not responded publicly to the video. Whether Lab-Cola truly matches the original formula or simply approximates its flavour remains open to debate.

For now, the experiment has reignited fascination with one of the world’s most famous culinary secrets, and highlighted how modern tools and curiosity continue to challenge even the most closely protected formulas.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 1:57 PM