Bihar-born ‘Chaiguy’ sells out Indian breakfast in Hollywood, stuns social media with prices and pride

A Bihar-born street vendor has captured attention in Los Angeles after videos of him selling Indian breakfast staples at farmers’ markets went viral on social media. Prabhakar Prasad, known online as the “Bihari Chaiwala” or “Chaiguy,” has been serving chai and traditional Indian dishes in Hollywood at prices that have sparked surprise, debate and admiration in equal measure.

Prasad sells a cup of chai for $8.65 (around ₹780) and poha for $16.80 (about ₹1,350). Despite the premium pricing, he says his stall regularly sells out, making his venture a steady source of income in one of the world’s most expensive cities.

Through his Instagram account, @chaiguy_la, Prasad documents his everyday life as a street vendor, often appearing with his long hair, signature moustache and a traditional Bihari gamchha draped over his shoulder. His videos show him interacting with customers in Hindi, sharing stories from Bihar and, at times, bartering tea for vegetables and flowers at the market.

In one clip, Prasad invokes Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose while describing a barter exchange. “Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had said, ‘You give me blood, and I will give you freedom.’ I gave the vendor some tea and in exchange got fresh coriander and lemons,” he says with a smile.

He is also candid about the reality behind the glamour often associated with life in the US. “Everyone back home in Bihar thinks I am living the high life in America, like it’s all fun in Hollywood. But instead I am cooking vegetables,” Prasad says in another video, adding that his focus is simply on earning his daily bread and sending money back home.

Beyond chai and poha, Prasad has expanded his menu to include dishes like khichdi, which he says he prepares out of necessity. “I need money. I have to send money back home, so I’m going to sell khichdi,” he says in one post.

Social media users have responded warmly to his journey, praising his work ethic, cultural pride and honesty. His growing following often cheers him on in the comments, with one user even asking, “Brother, can you hire me?”

As Prasad continues to sell out at farmers’ markets in Los Angeles, his story has come to symbolise a mix of migrant hustle, cultural identity and the global reach of Indian street food—served one cup of chai at a time.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 3:13 PM