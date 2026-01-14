Amazon auto-upgrades Echo devices to Alexa Plus, leaving users divided

Amazon has begun automatically upgrading some Echo devices to Alexa Plus, its new AI-powered voice assistant, surprising users who say the change happened without any prior opt-in. The rollout has been widely discussed on Reddit over the past two weeks, particularly in the r/alexa community, where several users report discovering the upgrade after it had already taken effect.

According to a report by The Verge, Amazon confirms that eligible Echo devices are shifted to Alexa Plus by default once the update is pushed. While users can revert to the older version by saying, “Alexa, exit Alexa+,” there is currently no option to block or decline the upgrade before it installs.

Alexa Plus represents Amazon’s most significant overhaul of its voice assistant to date. Built on large language models, the updated system is designed to sound more conversational, understand context more accurately, and handle complex, multi-step requests. The move also reflects Amazon’s broader effort to remain competitive as rivals such as Google integrate advanced AI models like Gemini into smart home products.

User reaction, however, has been mixed. Several Reddit users have complained that Alexa Plus feels noticeably slower, even for basic commands such as turning lights on or setting timers. Others have criticised the assistant’s revised voice and tone, describing it as less friendly or unnecessarily opinionated compared to the original Alexa experience.

Advertising has emerged as another point of frustration. Some users claim that after being upgraded, they received more prompts promoting Alexa Plus features. A few also said that reverting to the older Alexa triggered repeated messages encouraging them to switch back. For Prime members, who already pay a subscription fee, the added promotional messaging has drawn criticism.

The situation is not unique to Amazon. Google’s recent rollout of Gemini-powered features for smart home devices has also faced pushback, with reports of inaccurate alerts and misidentified activity. Together, these responses underline the challenges tech companies face when introducing advanced AI into products that users primarily expect to be fast, simple and reliable.

For now, Alexa users are left with limited choice: accept the automatic upgrade or manually revert after the fact. Whether Amazon can persuade customers that a more conversational AI offers real everyday value remains an open question, especially for users who prioritise speed and consistency over new capabilities.

