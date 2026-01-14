Neelesh Misra flags alleged mistreatment of 10-year-old daughter by IndiGo staff during solo flight

Author and lyricist Neelesh Misra has publicly accused IndiGo Airlines of inappropriate conduct by its ground staff towards his 10-year-old daughter, who was travelling as an unaccompanied minor on a Lucknow–Goa flight.

In a post on X, Misra detailed his daughter Vaidehi Misra’s experience, alleging that an IndiGo staff member used rude and dismissive language while assisting her at the airport. Quoting what he said were remarks made by the staffer, Misra claimed his daughter was spoken to harshly over her eating preferences and was told to leave abruptly, even being warned she could miss her flight.

#Indigo



“This girl is getting on my nerves. She is such a finicky eater! …”

“Don’t you have eyes? Go, go eat! Go and miss your flight!”



This and a barrage of other rude things is what the @IndiGo6E staffer (Laraib?) said about my 10-yr-old daughter Vaidehi Misra who just… — Neelesh Misra (@neeleshmisra) January 13, 2026

Misra said the behaviour continued despite his intervention over a phone call with the staff member. Drawing attention to what he described as a broader issue with airline conduct, he wrote that while passengers often complain about poor treatment of adults, he was disturbed to see similar behaviour directed at a child. He also tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Air Sewa handle while raising the issue.

IndiGo initially acknowledged the complaint on X, stating that it had taken up the matter on priority and was reviewing the details. The airline later issued a longer statement asserting that Vaidehi Misra was assisted and cared for throughout her journey.

According to IndiGo, its internal review found that staff members remained courteous and supportive, and that the interaction involved discussions around excess baggage and limited time before departure. The airline said that despite the time constraints, staff escorted the child to food outlets and ensured she boarded safely.

Misra, however, rejected the airline’s explanation, saying it did not address the specific concerns he had raised about staff behaviour. In a follow-up post, he said he was sharing the experience as a caution to other parents whose children may be travelling alone, adding that he became aware of the alleged conduct only because his daughter had access to a basic phone during the journey.

The incident has sparked renewed discussion online about airline accountability and the treatment of unaccompanied minors, particularly in high-pressure airport environments.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 1:50 PM