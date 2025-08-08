Instagram’s new ‘Map’ feature triggers safety fears, Meta blames misunderstanding

Instagram’s latest update, a “Map” tool that lets users share their last active location, has ignited a swift backlash, with critics warning it could put user safety at risk.

Launched on Wednesday, the feature mirrors Snapchat’s Snap Map and is designed to help friends “stay up-to-date” by showing where they were last active. Meta, Instagram’s parent company, says the setting is switched off by default and requires explicit opt-in.

By Thursday, however, social media was filled with posts claiming the opposite. Some users on Threads alleged their locations were visible without warning, even when their phone’s location permissions for Instagram were disabled. Several warned of dangers for vulnerable individuals, including stalking victims and those with restraining orders.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri responded, insisting the criticism stems from confusion. “People assume that, because they can see themselves on the map when they open it, other people can see them too,” Mosseri wrote on Threads. He said location sharing requires “double consent”, opting in and then confirming and added that the company is re-checking the rollout “to make sure nobody shares location without explicitly deciding to do so.”