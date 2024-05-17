"Nandini will be the star in the World Cup": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on WC team sponsorship

The Scotland cricket team recently announced Karnataka-based Nandini dairy brand as their official sponsor in the upcoming T20 World Cup in USA. Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 16 said that his government is determined to introduce the best quality milk products of the state to the rest of the world.

On X, Siddaramaiah said that it's a “significant step” in making Nandini a global brand. “Karnataka’s proud Nandini company, known in countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, USA, Dubai, UAE, is now sponsoring Scotland and Ireland in the T20 World Cup,” he shared.

“We are determined to introduce to the world both the best quality milk products of the state and the hard work of the state’s farmers. This will be a significant step in making Nandini a global brand,” the CM said.

He also shared a picture of Scotland men’s team captain Richie Berrington wearing the jersey with Nandini’s brand logo on the sleeve.