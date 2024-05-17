            

      "Nandini will be the star in the World Cup": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on WC team sponsorship

      On X, Siddaramaiah said that it a “significant step” in making Nandini a global brand. “Karnataka’s proud Nandini company, known in countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, USA, Dubai, UAE, is now sponsoring Scotland and Ireland in the T20 World Cup,” he shared.

      By  Storyboard18May 17, 2024 1:38 PM
      "Nandini will be the star in the World Cup": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on WC team sponsorship
      “This time, Nandini will be the star in the World Cup, Kannada will be the star,” said Siddaramaiah. (Image sourced via News18)

      The Scotland cricket team recently announced Karnataka-based Nandini dairy brand as their official sponsor in the upcoming T20 World Cup in USA. Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 16 said that his government is determined to introduce the best quality milk products of the state to the rest of the world.

      On X, Siddaramaiah said that it's a “significant step” in making Nandini a global brand. “Karnataka’s proud Nandini company, known in countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, USA, Dubai, UAE, is now sponsoring Scotland and Ireland in the T20 World Cup,” he shared.

      “We are determined to introduce to the world both the best quality milk products of the state and the hard work of the state’s farmers. This will be a significant step in making Nandini a global brand,” the CM said.

      He also shared a picture of Scotland men’s team captain Richie Berrington wearing the jersey with Nandini’s brand logo on the sleeve.

      “This time, Nandini will be the star in the World Cup, Kannada will be the star,” said Siddaramaiah.


      Tags
      First Published on May 17, 2024 1:12 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Social Media

      What’s Anupam Mittal’s take on GenZ in the workplace? Find out.

      What’s Anupam Mittal’s take on GenZ in the workplace? Find out.

      Social Media

      Alia Bhatt added to social media 'celebrity blackout list'

      Alia Bhatt added to social media 'celebrity blackout list'

      Social Media

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal: Recent controversies and challenges faced in the tech Industry

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal: Recent controversies and challenges faced in the tech Industry

      Social Media

      “I am who I am because of my mother”: Starbucks' CEO Laxman Narasimhan

      “I am who I am because of my mother”: Starbucks' CEO Laxman Narasimhan

      Social Media

      Diageo India CEO Hina Nagarajan’s 3 P’s of success. What are they?

      Diageo India CEO Hina Nagarajan’s 3 P’s of success. What are they?

      Social Media

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal reveals reason behind "pronoun illness" post

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal reveals reason behind "pronoun illness" post

      Social Media

      FAKE NEWS: Hoax media articles on Anant Ambani target netizens with crypto scam

      FAKE NEWS: Hoax media articles on Anant Ambani target netizens with crypto scam