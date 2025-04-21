            

BCCL buys space at Kalpataru Infinia for Rs 460 crore

BCCL and vice chairman Samir Jain acquired seven commercial units between themselves, with each unit measuring around 9,500 sq ft and priced at Rs 66 crore

By  Storyboard18Apr 21, 2025 5:58 PM
Media company Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd (BCCL) has reportedly purchased 66,330 square feet of office space at the under-construction Kalpataru Infinia office and commercial development in Santacruz (East) for Rs 460 crore.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, BCCL and vice chairman Samir Jain acquired seven commercial units between themselves, with each unit measuring around 9,500 sq ft and priced at Rs 66 crore. The media company signed the deal in March 2025, which also includes 98 parking spaces.

In 2023, the Times Group reached an agreement to split the businesses between brothers Samir and Vineet Jain. Samir Jain landed the group's print businesses and their digital editions, while Vineet got the digital, TV and entertainment businesses, as per reports.

Kalpataru Infinia has been developed by IPO-bound Kalpataru Ltd. The area is home to headquarters of companies like Asian Paints and the Grand Hyatt luxury hotel is located in the vicinity.

Recently, MSK Family Trust bought two units at Kalpataru Infinia for around Rs 120 crore.

The Kalpataru Infinia is spread over 1.15 lakh square feet, and the real estate developer has kept around 29,000 sq ft of space with themselves.


First Published on Apr 21, 2025 4:51 PM

